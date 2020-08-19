Potential transfer boost for Man United as Barcelona star signs up with Jorge Mendes

We’re starting to see that agents try to latch themselves on to a certain club, and Jorge Mendes is starting to have a few links with Man United.

He was constantly quoted in the media as he played a big part in the deal that bought Bruno Fernandes to Man United, while there were also recent suggestions that he was trying to take James Rodriguez to Old Trafford too.

One player changing their agent isn’t always conclusive proof that a transfer is on the way, but it’s certainly a good indicator.

Mundo Deportivo have just reported that Barcelona star Ansu Fati has signed up to be represented by Jorge Mendes, so the rumours about a move to Man United will likely intensify in the next few days.

That report also confirms that United had a strong interest in signing the wonderkid, but Barca have no intention of letting him go for anything less that his release clause.

The curious thing is that the report also states that he’s recently signed a new deal that has options in there to extend it, while the release clause will be worth €400m when he plays enough games so it’s hard to see another new deal coming anytime soon.

That does make you wonder if something could be happening behind the scenes, but Fati should be a player that Ronald Koeman would want to build his future team around.

It might be making a big deal from nothing, but expect to see a lot of talk about Ansu and Man United coming back up in the next few days.