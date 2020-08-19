Premier League side launch offer to sign Barcelona defender Gerard Pique

According to Portuguese outlet Libero, newly-promoted Fulham have launched a bid to sign Gerard Pique after the stalwart offered to leave Barcelona, with the club now hitting ‘rock bottom’.

Pique made some brutally honest statements after the Catalan outfit’s embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Libero claim that Pique’s comments sparked an enquiry from Fulham, with the Cottagers already tabling an offer for the centre-back which is by no means deemed as ‘inconsiderable’.

It certainly seems as though the 33-year-old can leave this summer, as president Josep Maria Bartomeu did not name Pique as one of the few Barcelona players that have been labelled untransferable.

Scott Parker’s side certainly need to bolster in central defence after making it back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after winning the playoff final against Brentford.

Pique has some experience in the English top-flight owing to his time at Manchester United before he returned to Barcelona to cement himself as one of the club’s best defenders in recent times.

Pique has made 543 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, with the 6ft4 centre-back also a serious aerial threat after netting 46 goals for the Catalan outfit.

Barcelona are in a transitional period and it seems that Pique’s time at the club is now up, with the Blaugrana needing to reshape their defensive ranks in order to reestablish themselves as an elite side.

It would be interesting to see how the experienced defender would fare in the Premier League.