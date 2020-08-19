Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid, Karim Benzema has come into his own.

The French striker was always an important member of the Los Blancos first team, but with the Portuguese in situ, everything seemingly had to go through him at some point in any attack.

Since Ronaldo’s move to Juventus Benzema has flourished, but he isn’t getting any younger and Real are, apparently, already looking at the strikers who could soon replace the 32-year-old.

According to le10Sport, cited by the Daily Express, Benzema’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu will come to an end at the end of the forthcoming 2020/21 campaign.

Moreover, the main contender to replace him is none other than Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

The former Chelsea and Man United front man has been in exceptional form during his first season in Italy, and his double against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League semi-final was the 10th successive match he’s scored in, in the competition.

Indeed, 33 goals in his 50 Inter appearances in all competitions per the Daily Express speaks for itself.

A hard-worker, Lukaku has physical capabilities par excellence, but, as he’s shown many times in the past, he’s adept with both feet and knows where the goal is.

Alongside a more mobile Eden Hazard, a ‘big man, little man’ attacking combination may ultimately prove hugely successful for the Spanish giants.