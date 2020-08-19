Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer around £27million for the transfer of Barcelona ace Sergi Roberto this summer.

Manchester City are also said to be admirers of Roberto, but have not yet solidified their interest with a possible proposal, according to Don Balon.

Roberto could be a fine signing for either of the Manchester clubs, with the 28-year-old showing himself to be a versatile talent capable of operating in a number of positions in defence and midfield.

United could perhaps benefit from having that kind of option in their squad, with the Spain international also bringing plenty of experience when it comes to winning major trophies after a long and successful career at the Nou Camp.

Man Utd would surely do well to get Roberto for just £27m, as reported by Don Balon, but City will surely also hope to enter the running.

Pep Guardiola’s side were just beaten to the Premier League title by Liverpool, and also under-achieved in the Champions League once again.

Don Balon claim Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin could be a transfer target for Barca to replace Roberto.