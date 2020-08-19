Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has been linked as a transfer target for Napoli in what could be good news for the Gunners in their pursuit of Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian looks a huge talent and has been strongly linked with Arsenal by various sources for some time, with a deal seemingly nearing a conclusion.

This is despite Gabriel previously being linked with Napoli, as well as other clubs such as Manchester United, but it now looks like the Serie A giants have conceded defeat in this transfer battle.

Reports in Italy now claim Napoli will go after Arsenal’s Sokratis instead, with the Greek defender clearly being targeted as an alternative.

The 32-year-old has not been the most convincing performer for Arsenal, so manager Mikel Arteta will surely be happy to let him go this summer.

Gabriel would be a huge upgrade if he does arrive, with the 22-year-old expected to cost something in the region of €30million.

AFC fans will surely be happy with both of these deals if they go through.