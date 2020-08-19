Transfer boost for Man United as Sporting Director confirms striker will leave after Champions League exit

Lyon’s season has been an odd one, as they didn’t do enough in Ligue 1 to secure European football next season, but they almost managed to make their way to the Champions League final.

The 3-0 loss to Bayern looks harsh when you consider they had plenty of chances to score, but the exit from the competition means some players will inevitably move on.

Their Sporting Director Juninho was speaking to the press after the game, and he’s admitted that Moussa Dembele will be on his way after their exit from the Champions League:

?? Sans coupe d'Europe la saison prochaine, certains joueurs devraient quitter l'OL reconnaît Juninho… Rudi Garcia calme le jeu.https://t.co/Vy9vhEf09g — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) August 19, 2020

Demble has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now, and Man United fans may be interested in this after The Mirror linked them with the former Celtic man recently.

He would offer a completely different option through the middle as he’s a natural striker who wants to stay in the central area and sniff out chances, so that could add to United’s firepower.

It’s also worth noting that Ligue 1 voted to end their season early so clubs are under financial strain, and the lack of European football for Lyon means he could be available for a reasonable price this summer.