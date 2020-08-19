According to Goal, Chelsea have received loan proposals from Valencia and Sevilla for out-of-favour goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, though the approaches have been ‘cautious’ due to the ace’s wages.

Goal report that Chelsea are hoping to recoup most of the fee that they paid for the stopper, Chelsea made the Spaniard the most expensive goalkeeper ever in a £71.6m deal, as per the Guardian.

Kepa has been cast aside at Stamford Bridge after some shocking performances in his second season with the west London outfit, Frank Lampard clearly prefers veteran stopper Willy Caballero.

The Spain international has made 41 appearances for the Blues this season, but he was dropped for the entirety of February and also for Chelsea’s final league game and the FA Cup final due to shaky displays.

As per the Sun, Kepa earns £150,000-a-week with Chelsea so it’s hardly surprising to see that sides like Valencia and Sevilla are so far reluctant to take their interest in the ace further.

Kepa starred at Athletic Bilbao before earning a move to Chelsea, so a return to La Liga could be the perfect option for the ace to get his career back on track.

Kepa’s looked completely out of his depth this season, which seems to have led to even more costly errors from the risky ball-playing keeper.

At just 25 years of age though, Kepa has plenty of time to establish himself as a top keeper, a loan move may be ideal for the ace to help him build his confidence again.