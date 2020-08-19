Menu

Video: Gnabry spares Lewandowski’s blushes after shocking miss to put Bayern on the verge of the UCL final

It’s common to see a team that surprises everyone in a competition before they run out of steam in the final stages, and that appears to be the case with Lyon tonight.

They had a great chance to open the scoring before Gnabry scored a wondergoal, and he’s just managed to double their advantage.

This one is much less spectacular and the most remarkable thing is Robert Lewandowski missing an open goal from yards out, but Gnabry got the rebound and Bayern are on their way to the final:

