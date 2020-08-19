Video: Irish pundits tears into PSG and RB Leipzig and explains why we shouldn’t root for either side

We all know that football has been hijacked by businesses who are simply trying to use the game we all love as a means to further their own interests and make themselves richer, but rarely do we see it explained as well as this.

While some fans might think PSG and RB Leipzig being in the Champions League Semi Final is a nice story, it really isn’t when you start to think about it.

This clip has emerged from Irish TV, and when you remember that it’s a drink’s company vs a regime with a horrific history of human rights, it does lose it’s shine a lot: