Video: Robert Lewandowski scores brilliant header to seal Bayern win over Lyon

Robert Lewandowski wouldn’t be denied against Lyon as he grabbed his side’s third goal to seal the win in their Champions League semi-final tie.

A brace from Serge Gnabry had put the Bavarian giants in full control of the game as they were well on their way to sealing a place in the final to take on Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend.

SEE MORE: Video: Serge Gnabry scores superb goal to break deadlock for Bayern Munich vs Lyon

It came after Lyon were guilty of missing some big changes of their own, and they were made to pay as the reigning Bundesliga champions turned on the style.

Lewandowski had a number of clear chances to get his name on the scoresheet throughout the game, but he eventually found the back of the net in the latter stages of the encounter.

As seen in the video below, he did it in some style too as he produced a superb header to beat the goalkeeper, and that was his 55th goal in 46 games so far this season.

That is an incredible tally for the Polish international, and he’ll certainly hope he has one or two more goals left in him as they face PSG looking to end the season with more silverware.

Of course, Lewandowski gets involved in the action to make it three! ?? 1??5?? Champions League goals this season! ? He's just two goals shy of Ronaldo's single-season record ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/nxhJTo96pO — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 19, 2020

Only a matter of time. @lewy_official tallies his 55th (!!!!!!) goal of the season, tying the club record. 3-0 | #OLFCB pic.twitter.com/qTdb2sYhTO — SOCCER.COM (@soccerdotcom) August 19, 2020

Video courtesy of beIN Sports.