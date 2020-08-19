Video: Serge Gnabry scores superb goal to break deadlock for Bayern Munich vs Lyon

Lyon enjoyed the better chances early on in their Champions League semi-final clash with Bayern Munich, but it was the Bundesliga giants who opened the scoring.
The Ligue 1 outfit looked dangerous in the opening stages with Memphis Depay the first to go close, but their lack of a clinical edge in front of goal came back to haunt them.
As seen in the video below, Gnabry did brilliantly to cut in from the right side before unleashing a superb strike which flew into the back of the net to give the reigning Bundesliga champions a priceless lead.
That will undoubtedly have settled any nerves after going close to conceding first on multiple occasions, while it will have been a huge blow for Lyon as they will rue the chances that they missed prior to that goal.
Time will tell if they can turn things around, but it sets up a fascinating tie with Paris Saint-Germain waiting in the final.
WOW WOW WOW ?
Serge Gnabry with a pearler here! ?
A stunning goal to open the scoring!#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/0EqGDb0D4n
— Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 19, 2020
Serge Gnabry just COOKED the Lyon defense ? pic.twitter.com/jxPtzmv23e
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) August 19, 2020
GOLAZO indeed.
Gnabry with a beauty to draw first blood for Bayern vs. Lyon:pic.twitter.com/STbE2S0l1s
— Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) August 19, 2020
GOAL Bayern Munich! Gnabry scores an absolute beauty. #UCL #OLFCB
pic.twitter.com/G0O5x17B5k
— Football World (@FTTV10) August 19, 2020
Video courtesy of beIN Sports.