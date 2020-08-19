Menu

Video: Sucker punch for Lyon as Ekambi misses a huge chance moments before Bayern take the lead

Bayern Munich
Lyon have already been written off a few times in the Champions League this season, so they would be quietly confident of upsetting Bayern tonight.

Bayern’s firepower was there for all to see against Barcelona, so Lyon had to make sure they took their chances and kept it tight at the back.

The opposite has happened after Ekambi missed this great chance tonight, only for Bayern to go back up the other end and take the lead through Gnabry:

