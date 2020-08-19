Both Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel were stalwarts for their respective clubs, Liverpool and Manchester United, in their playing careers.

These days they can be found at any number of broadcasting outlets giving their astute opinions on matters arising, with both carving out quite the career as successful pundits.

During the Champions League mini tournament, they are working for US broadcaster CBS, and it appears that old rivalries die hard.

According to the Daily Mirror, Carragher had told the towering Dane to stick to goalkeeping in an apparent put down before Paris Saint-Germain’s quarter-final win over Atalanta, and Neymar’s role in the game, something the former keeper had criticised during the match.

Schmeichel wasted no time in getting his own back when the French club reached their maiden Champions League final with a commanding win over RB Leipzig in the semi-final.

“I’m sorry Jamie. It just proves that I don’t have to stick to goalkeeping to know about football, I just know stuff you know?” he said.

“That’s the position.. the nature of the (goalkeeping) position is you stand there at the back and just at look what happens in front of you.. so I carried that on to the next bit of my life.”

Carragher had to have the last word, however.

“You can’t be that clever,” he added. “That’s why they sent you to Lisbon.”

Nothing like a decent bit of banter.