See below for the Arsenal 2020/21 Premier League fixtures in full as the Gunners look to bounce back from their disappointing 2019/20 campaign.

Mikel Arteta managed to end the season on a high note as Arsenal beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final, but there’s no ignoring their disastrous performances in the league, as they ended up with their worst finish in 25 years – 8th in the table.

Arsenal have been given what looks like a relatively easy start, at least on paper, as they take on newly-promoted Fulham away on the opening day, followed by West Ham at home.

After that, however, they have a difficult run of five games against champions Liverpool, followed by last season’s surprise package Sheffield United, and then Manchester City, Leicester City and Manchester United.

The first North London Derby of the season is an away fixture in December, while the club’s run-in looks a pretty generous one as their final two games are against Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Here’s the Arsenal 2020/21 Premier League fixture list in full…

12/09/2020 15:00 Fulham (a)

19/09/2020 15:00 West Ham United (h)

26/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool (a)

03/10/2020 15:00 Sheffield United (h)

17/10/2020 15:00 Manchester City (a)

24/10/2020 15:00 Leicester City (h)

31/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United (a)

07/11/2020 15:00 Aston Villa (h)

21/11/2020 15:00 Leeds United (a)

28/11/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)

05/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

12/12/2020 15:00 Burnley (h)

15/12/2020 19:45 Southampton (h)

19/12/2020 15:00 Everton (a)

26/12/2020 15:00 Chelsea (h)

28/12/2020 15:00 Brighton (a)

02/01/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion (a)

12/01/2021 19:45 Crystal Palace (h)

16/01/2021 15:00 Newcastle United (h)

27/01/2021 19:45 Southampton (a)

30/01/2021 15:00 Manchester United (h)

02/02/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton (a)

06/02/2021 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

13/02/2021 15:00 Leeds United (h)

20/02/2021 15:00 Manchester City (h)

27/02/2021 15:00 Leicester City (a)

06/03/2021 15:00 Burnley (a)

13/03/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

20/03/2021 15:00 West Ham United (a)

03/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool (h)

10/04/2021 15:00 Sheffield United (a)

17/04/2021 15:00 Fulham (h)

24/04/2021 15:00 Everton (h)

01/05/2021 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

08/05/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion (h)

12/05/2021 19:45 Chelsea (a)

15/05/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)

23/05/2021 16:00 Brighton (h)