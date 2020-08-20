Arsenal transfer target sees release clause raised to €60m rather than €100m

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a blow as it looks like Joelson Fernandes is set to sign a new contract with Sporting Lisbon.

As noted by Sport Witness, the Gunners had been strongly linked with the young forward, but they now cite fresh reports from Portuguese papers O Jogo and Record stating that he now looks set to stay where he is instead.

One possible boost for Arsenal for the future, however, is that Joelson has not been tied down to too big a release clause.

The report explains that Sporting had hoped to include a buy-out clause of €100million in the youngster’s new contract, but that instead it’s only gone up from €45m to €60m.

That surely means Arsenal and other top clubs could look into signing him again at some point in the future without the obstacle of a mammoth price tag.

Mikel Arteta could have done with bringing in some fresh blood for his attack this summer, but having already brought in Willian on a free transfer, perhaps his priority will now be in other areas of the pitch.

For instance, the reliable Duncan Castles has claimed Arsenal seem to be closing in on a deal to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes…