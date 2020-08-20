Arsenal are reportedly awaiting for a response over a potential swap deal for Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

As explained in the tweets below as Matt Spiro translates claims from French paper L’Equipe, Arsenal have offered Matteo Guendouzi to Lyon in a bid to try signing Aouar…

It’s also claimed that Aouar’s asking price has gone up to €60million since his fine performances in the Champions League this season, with Lyon reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

Although the Ligue 1 giants were ultimately well beaten by Bayern Munich last night, Aouar has really caught the eye and was key to Lyon’s surprise win over Manchester City in the quarter-final.

Arsenal would do well to snap up this top talent for their midfield, with Spiro explaining that L’Equipe claim talks are ongoing between Gunners chief Edu and Lyon sporting director Juninho.

AFC surely need to make changes in midfield after a difficult season, with Guendouzi among those to perform well below expectations in that position.

Dani Ceballos impressed in that role, but was only at the Emirates Stadium on loan from Real Madrid, with his future now uncertain.