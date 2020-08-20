Arsenal seem set to spring a few surprises in the transfer market this summer despite initial fears they wouldn’t have much to spend.

So even though today is the day all eyes were on Arsenal’s Premier League fixtures, there’s a fresh batch of transfer gossip for you as well, Gooners!

First up, Arsenal look to be closing in on the signing of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes in a €30million deal.

The Brazil youth international has really caught the eye in Ligue 1 and looks like he’d be a major upgrade on the likes of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos at the Emirates Stadium.

The latest on the Gabriel transfer saga is that he’s now due to have his medical with Arsenal today as he looks set to finalise his move to north London.

There’s also promising news elsewhere as it looks like Arsenal have ambitions to sign one of the most exciting young creative midfielders in Europe at the moment.

Houssem Aouar has really caught the eye with his performances for Lyon, particularly in the Champions League, and he’s now being strongly linked with the Gunners.

Reliable sources in France claim he can leave for €60m this summer and Arsenal chief Edu has been in regular talks with Lyon about the move.

Finally, Dani Ceballos’ future is also in the spotlight at the moment after his impressive loan spell in 2019/20.

The Spain international is now back at Real Madrid, and it’s not yet clear if they’ll push to keep him permanently or if they could sell him back to AFC for the right price.

Ceballos himself, meanwhile, has caused quite a stir with this possible transfer hint on Instagram – click here to take a look.