Video: Arsenal transfer target hailed as “fabulous player to watch” by awestruck pundit

Arsenal FC
Rio Ferdinand was positively purring over the classy performances of Lyon star and rumoured Arsenal transfer target Houssem Aouar.

See below as the BT Sport pundit assesses Aouar’s game as he enjoyed a fine season to help Lyon through to the semi-finals of the Champions League, and still impressed in his side’s defeat to Bayern Munich…

This comes as the young Frenchman is linked as a target for Arsenal by L’Equipe, as translated in the tweet below from Matt Spiro.

It seems clear Aouar would be a fine signing for the Gunners if they could get him in, and he’s a talent who’d get fans off their seats at the Emirates Stadium…

