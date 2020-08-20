Video: Arsenal transfer target hailed as “fabulous player to watch” by awestruck pundit

Rio Ferdinand was positively purring over the classy performances of Lyon star and rumoured Arsenal transfer target Houssem Aouar.

See below as the BT Sport pundit assesses Aouar’s game as he enjoyed a fine season to help Lyon through to the semi-finals of the Champions League, and still impressed in his side’s defeat to Bayern Munich…

"The confidence is what exudes out of this boy." "He's the heart of that midfield. If he has a good day they have a chance." Houssem Aouar is on the lips of @GaryLineker, @rioferdy5 and Owen Hargreaves. It's clear to see why! ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/fd8euz3IHB — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 19, 2020

This comes as the young Frenchman is linked as a target for Arsenal by L’Equipe, as translated in the tweet below from Matt Spiro.

It seems clear Aouar would be a fine signing for the Gunners if they could get him in, and he’s a talent who’d get fans off their seats at the Emirates Stadium…