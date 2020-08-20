Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos hopes could be boosted as Real Madrid show interest in £54m rated Gunners target

It’s interesting to see how often the same players are linked with several different clubs, and Arsenal have been linked with a lot of midfielders this summer.

A lot of things could come down to Dani Ceballos and what Real Madrid have planned for him. He was very impressive at Arsenal last season and it’s obvious that they would want him to stay, but Marca recently confirmed that he would be returning to Real as they looked to give him a chance in the first team:

Marca’s Cover | “Odegaard returns and Ceballos is on his way.” pic.twitter.com/6dTaQb8ffu — Real Madrid Info ³? (@RMadridInfo) August 11, 2020

It’s still unclear if he’ll actually get a decent chance to prove himself in Spain, and The Metro confirmed that Arsenal are still working on a deal to bring him back.

It looks like Real are simply trying to assess their options just now so there’s no hurry for them to make a decision, but things would change if they spent big money on another midfielder.

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar was recently linked with a move to Arsenal by The Daily Mail, but they also claimed he could cost around £54m so that would be a big ask for the club.

Things have taken an interesting turn after Mundo Deportivo claimed that Real Madrid are very high on the Lyon midfielder, while his idol is Karim Benzema so that suggests he would be open to the move.

While that could be a blow for Arsenal if they want to sign the Lyon man, if Aouar moves to Real Madrid then there’s no need for them to keep Dani Ceballos, so it could still work out in their favour.

At this moment it’s all up in the air and Arsenal may have to wait for Real to sign a replacement first, but it does sound like Ceballos might not be needed at the Bernabeu, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out.