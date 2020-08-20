Chelsea are reportedly on alert as Juventus look to sell winger Federico Bernardeschi in this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues have already strengthened their attack with early deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, but it would not be too surprising if they felt the need to go after another signing in that area of the pitch.

Pedro and Willian have both left Stamford Bridge this summer, while Callum Hudson-Odoi’s dip in form may be a cause for concern, so Frank Lampard might do well to pounce on other opportunities.

It seems Bernardeschi could be a realistic option as Calciomercato claim Chelsea are interested as Juventus decide they’re willing to sell him this summer.

The 26-year-old has not really made much of an impact in his time in Turin, though he previously looked a big prospect at former club Fiorentina.

It may be that Bernardeschi now needs a move away in order to play more regularly and get his confidence up, and Calciomercato claim he’s interested in a move abroad.

The report suggests Chelsea could also face competition from Atletico Madrid for the Italy international’s signature.