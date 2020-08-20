Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to have been disappointed by Man United’s failure to win a trophy in 2019/20, going out of three competitions at the semi-final stage.

If nothing else, it should give the Norwegian the impetus to freshen up his squad to a level where they’re seriously challenging for honours during next season.

In order to do that, United have to shop smart and, given the timescales involved, get deals over the line quickly.

One in particular that’s been on the cards for some while is acquiring Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

However, United legend, Andy Cole, has warned his former team-mate against pushing Mason Greenwood to one side.

“Mason is scary, absolutely scary,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

“If this kid lives up to his potential, United have one on their hands.

“It’s scary and long may it continue. He needs to keep doing what he’s doing, scoring goals and putting pressure on those up front, and as he matures and learns the game even more United have a player who could be anything.

“He can play as a nine and he can play out wide of a three, so it will be interesting to see where United think his best position is and what they see him as. “For me, the best number nine in the world is Robert Lewandowski. But there aren’t many, if any, Lewandowskis about. “And if they do bring in Sancho then you’ve got to be careful as you don’t want to block his (Greenwood’s) progress. “United do need to bring in players as you must improve every season but it’s a fine balance. “If you have a player like Mason Greenwood then you can’t afford to block their progress.”

Cole’s assertion certainly can’t be dismissed as the ramblings of an ex-professional because he has a valid point.

Greenwood does have time on his side of course, but talent such as his rarely comes along, and to push him back into the shadows could well backfire on the Norwegian in the medium term.