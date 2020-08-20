Chelsea 2020/21 Premier League fixture list in full

The Chelsea 2020/21 Premier League fixture list is now out in full as the Blues learn their fate for the upcoming campaign. See below for a full run down of Chelsea’s fixtures…
September
14: Brighton (a)
19: Liverpool (h)
26: West Brom (a)
October
3: Crystal Palace (h)
17: Southampton (h)
24: Manchester United (a)
31: Burnley (a)
November
7: Sheffield United (h)
21: Newcastle (a)
28: Tottenham (h)
December
5: Leeds (h)
12: Everton (a)
15: Wolves (a)
19: West Ham (h)
26: Arsenal (a)
28: Aston Villa (h)
January
2: Manchester City (h)
12: Leicester (a)
16: Fulham (a)
27: Wolves (h)
30: Burnley (h)
February
3: Tottenham (a)
6: Sheffield United (a)
13: Newcastle (h)
20: Southampton (a)
27: Manchester United (h)
March
6: Everton (h)
13: Leeds (a)
20: Liverpool (a)
April
3: West Brom (h)
10: Crystal Palace (a)
17: Brighton (h)
24: West Ham (a)
May
1: Fulham (h)
8: Manchester City (a)
12: Arsenal (h)
15: Leicester (h)
23: Aston Villa (a)