Chelsea 2020/21 Premier League fixture list in full

The Chelsea 2020/21 Premier League fixture list is now out in full as the Blues learn their fate for the upcoming campaign. See below for a full run down of Chelsea’s fixtures…

September

14: Brighton (a)

19: Liverpool (h)

26: West Brom (a)

October

3: Crystal Palace (h)

17: Southampton (h)

24: Manchester United (a)

31: Burnley (a)

November

7: Sheffield United (h)

21: Newcastle (a)

28: Tottenham (h)

December

5: Leeds (h)

12: Everton (a)

15: Wolves (a)

19: West Ham (h)

26: Arsenal (a)

28: Aston Villa (h)

January

2: Manchester City (h)

12: Leicester (a)

16: Fulham (a)

27: Wolves (h)

30: Burnley (h)

February

3: Tottenham (a)

6: Sheffield United (a)

13: Newcastle (h)

20: Southampton (a)

27: Manchester United (h)

March

6: Everton (h)

13: Leeds (a)

20: Liverpool (a)

April

3: West Brom (h)

10: Crystal Palace (a)

17: Brighton (h)

24: West Ham (a)

May

1: Fulham (h)

8: Manchester City (a)

12: Arsenal (h)

15: Leicester (h)

23: Aston Villa (a)