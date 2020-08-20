Chelsea transfer chief Marina Granovskaia is on the phone to as many as three big-name players and possibly trying to sign even more.

This is according to the reliable Dean Jones of Bleacher Report, who spoke on the Transfers in 20 show on Instagram, as quoted by The Blue Stand.

Jones says Granovskaia seems to be working on deals for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, versatile West Ham youngster Declan Rice, and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

“I think there’s something to bear in mind for Chelsea fans is that they’re trying to sign a lot of players right now,” Jones said.

“[Havertz] is not the only deal they’re focusing on. [Marina] is also on the phone to Koulibaly’s agent, she’s on the phone to Ben Chilwell’s agent, she’s trying to find a midfielder, she’s got someone speaking to Declan Rice, they’re trying to find a goalkeeper – basically trying to sign half a team here!

“I mean it’s really difficult. Marina’s days must be really long at Chelsea right now, the amount of calls she’s got to get through.”

Koulibaly and Chilwell have previously also been mentioned by Jones in an interview with TalkChelsea, while Rice has long been linked with the Blues by the Times and others.

Chelsea clearly need to make big changes this summer, particularly in defence, as Frank Lampard has already moved to strengthen up front with deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

“That will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp” – Surprise plan revealed by the Liverpool manager! Click here to find out more.

Lampard’s side, however, conceded a worrying 54 goals in the Premier League in 2019/20, giving them the worst defensive record in the top half of the table.

This lack of quality at the back also saw CFC beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in the FA Cup final, and thrashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.

Koulibaly and Rice look quality additions to bolster their defence, while Chilwell is a fine all-rounder at full-back who’d offer more at both ends of the pitch.