Chelsea star becomes transfer target for former Blues manager

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is reportedly a transfer target for his old manager Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

Still, it seems Kante would favour a move to Real Madrid if he were to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Don Balon.

The France international shone under Conte while the Italian tactician was in charge of Chelsea, and it would be interesting to see them link up again at the San Siro.

Don Balon make it clear, however, that Kante himself is keen to link up with fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea fans will surely just be hoping they can keep Kante this summer, with the 29-year-old showing himself to be one of their most important players for a number of years now.

Even if Kante has had his fitness issues in the recent past, few in the game can offer the kind of work rate and defensive quality that he does in the middle of the park.

Chelsea may, however, also see him as expendable due to their need to balance the books after spending big on Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer, in a time of economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

