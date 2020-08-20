Dani Ceballos’ Arsenal future continues to be the source of confusion as it’s not yet clear if we’ll be seeing him back at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain international joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid last summer and impressed in his time in the Premier League, though this might just mean he’s impressed his parent club enough to earn a chance in their first-team from now on.

It will be interesting to see what happens and if Arsenal can strike a deal, but some fans might see this Instagram activity as a bit of a hint…

MORE: Arsenal Premier League fixtures in full

Ceballos has wished a happy birthday to AFC midfielder Joe Willock, and notably left “see you soon” in the caption.

Gooners will hope the 24-year-old is hinting he could yet be back in north London in the near future, whether it’s on a permanent move or for another loan spell.