Done deal: Chelsea complete the signing of promising Barcelona defender on a free transfer

It’s always said that labelling a youngster as the next version of a current star is a dangerous thing to do, and there’s certainly going to be pressure if you start getting called the next Virgil van Dijk.

That certainly seems to be the case with Former Barcelona defender Xavier Mbuyamba, and Chelsea fans will be delighted to hear that they’ve signed him on a free transfer:

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Xavier Mbuyamba. He has signed until 2023. Learn more about his journey here: https://t.co/Uhna066eKF #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 20, 2020

His situation is an interesting one because being released as a youngster is usually a bad sign, but it actually sounds like the Dutch defender is just desperate to play first team football.

The report confirms that Barcelona did want to keep him but he just didn’t see a way into the first team, so they came to an agreement with him to cancel his contract.

He’s described as tall and pacey while also being very comfortable on the ball, so the van Dijk comparisons do make a lot of sense.

Time will tell if he manages to force his way into Frank Lampard’s team, but it will be interesting to see how he gets on this season.