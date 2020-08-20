Done deal: Chelsea forward heads out loan for the seventh time

Chelsea have a reputation as a team who stockpile players and continue to loan them out season after season, but sometimes you have to think it’s better for a player to move on.

Izzy Brown is a talented striker who’s currently on the books of Chelsea, but it’s just been confirmed that he’s signed on a season long loan for Sheffield Wednesday:

While that might look like a good move as he gets more first team experience, he does turn 24 at the start of next year and this will also be his seventh loan spell away from the club.

He has had the chance to play in the Premier League with Brighton, but it does look like the Championship is his level.

It’s hard to see a situation where he impresses so much that Chelsea decide to give him a chance, especially when you consider that Frank Lampard has started to go after big names in the transfer market.

He’s at an age where he’ll probably be sold next summer so this is a good chance for him to impress and earn a decent move, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.