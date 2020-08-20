Former agent claims that Neymar and Messi could be reunited – but not at Barcelona

You never know how seriously to take the words of a former agent because they are probably just trying to get some publicity, but at least for PSG fans it sounds like Neymar is finally happy to stay.

Neymar’s former agent was taking about the PSG star and the constant rumours about a return to Spain with Barcelona or Real Madrid, but it sounds like he’s finally happy and settled in France:

Wagner Ribeiro diz que Neymar está feliz e adaptado à França e pode conquistar o prêmio de melhor do mundo em 2020; confira entrevista completahttps://t.co/gg6hQwg7ua pic.twitter.com/47UJSI2okx — Placar (@placar) August 20, 2020

It won’t be any coincidence that this feeling comes at a time when PSG are in the Champions League final and Barcelona are in a disastrous situation, so it finally looks like he made the right choice to leave.

Things get even more interesting when the ex-agent goes on to talk about the potential return to Barca, and it actually sounds like he thinks Messi going to PSG to re-unite with Neymar is a more likely proposition.

That gets more interesting when you consider that RT were one of many outlets to suggest that Messi wants to leave Barcelona, because there can’t be many clubs who could afford to sign him.

PSG have incredibly rich owners and they’ve already taken one Barcelona star in the past, and there are always rumours about Kylian Mbappe moving on.

There’s also the added bonus that Messi moving to PSG would put Mauro Icardi’s nose right out of joint because it’s well known that Messi hates him for his antics surrounding Maxi Lopez and Wanda Nara, so that would become a drama in itself too.

Barca will certainly hope that Ronald Koeman’s arrival will change Messi’s mind, but you do get the feeling for the first time ever that he isn’t a lock to stay at Barcelona next season.