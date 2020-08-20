Fulham could actually sign Gerard Pique as he asks for time to consider their offer of €5.5m per year plus bonuses

Life can come at you very quickly, and Gerard Pique must be wondering what’s happened to him in the last year or so.

He’s getting older so the time would always come where he would eventually have to leave Barcelona, but he was still the club captain and playing at a high level.

The utter humiliation the club endured in the loss to Bayern Munich will hasten Barca’s efforts to freshen things up, while the arrival of Ronald Koeman also represents a new era at the club.

There have been rumours that Fulham have been trying to sign Pique, but it looks like it might actually happen:

??? CONFIRMADO: La oferta del #Fulham al defensa central del #Barcelona Gerard Piqué (33) es real y se basa en un contrato por dos años y un salario de 5.5M€ +bonos. El español pidió un tiempo de espera para responder a la propuesta. pic.twitter.com/JjpmvRJFIQ — Pipe Sierra (@PipeSierraR) August 20, 2020

The offer of €5.5m per season is a decent one and he would also get the chance to play in the Premier League again, and it sounds like he’s asked for time to consider things just now.

The fact that he hasn’t rejected it instantly suggests it’s very possible, but it’s likely that he’ll hold out for a while and hope for something better to come along.