Decision imminent: Club chief provides update on star completing Arsenal transfer

Arsenal FC
Lille owner Gerard Lopez has provided an encouraging update to the Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal transfer saga.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the clip below, Lopez says both Arsenal and Napoli are of high interest to Gabriel, but that a decision looks to be imminent, coming either today or tomorrow…

Despite Lopez mentioning Napoli, it seems other sources put Arsenal in pole position to get a deal done for Gabriel.

The exciting young Brazilian is expected to have a medical with the Gunners today, according to transfer expert Duncan Castles…

Castles suggests Gabriel has made the decision to join Arsenal over other suitors such as Napoli, and fans of the north London giants will hope this can soon be confirmed.

Arsenal seem to have a strong relationship with Lille, having also signed Nicolas Pepe from the Ligue 1 side in last summer’s big move.

Gabriel would be another fine addition, with the 22-year-old likely to be an upgrade on AFC’s unconvincing batch of centre-backs like David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

