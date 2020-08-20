Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes as he prepares to have a medical with the club.

Last night, the reliable Duncan Castles tweeted that Gabriel was due to have a medical with Arsenal today, with Lille having agreed to sell the 22-year-old to the Gunners for around €30million.

Castles adds that Arsenal look to have beaten the likes of Manchester United, Everton and Napoli to the deal…

Understand Lille have agreed to sell Gabriel Magalhães to Arsenal for a fee of €30million.

Brazilian centre back due to take medical tomorrow before completing transfer to the Premier League club.

Gabriel was also targeted by Everton, Manchester United and Napoli. #AFC #BRA https://t.co/CSt29pDPmB — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) August 19, 2020

This could be superb business by Arsenal, who have long looked in need of reinforcements in defence after a disappointing campaign in 2019/20.

Mikel Arteta may have steadied the ship somewhat, and delivered a morale-boosting FA Cup final victory, but the team finished 8th in the Premier League table, marking their lowest finish in 25 years.

Gabriel could be an important addition as he looks like he’d be a significant upgrade on centre-backs like David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Gooners will hope this hugely promising deal can be made official as soon as possible, but it looks like it won’t be too long now.