Jose Mourinho could reportedly get his hands on the transfer of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale at long last.

The Wales international is struggling at Real Madrid and no longer looks likely to be part of Zinedine Zidane’s first-team plans, and Cuatro claim he’s open to a return to his former club Tottenham.

The report also suggests Mourinho would still be keen to signing Bale, with the Daily Mirror noting that he tried and failed to bring the player to Manchester United during his time in charge at Old Trafford.

Bale shone at Spurs earlier in his career and it would be great to see him have one final spell in the Premier League before he hangs up his boots.

The 31-year-old surely still has something to offer at this level, even if he’s seemed strangely content to just sit on the bench at the Bernabeu.

Tottenham fans would surely welcome Bale’s return, with the club arguably lacking enough options in attack after being a little overly reliant on Harry Kane to give them inspiration in that position.

Mourinho will likely need signings in order to improve on a slow start to life in north London, though of course this would surely be an ambitious and complicated deal to get done.

