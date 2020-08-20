Solskjaer green-lights Man United transfer swoop for £72m-rated star as Sancho deal in doubt

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly given the club the green light to seal the transfer of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The England Under-21 international has emerged as a target for Man Utd as Don Balon claim a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho looks in serious doubt.

Grealish has shone for Villa and would be a fine signing for United in a problem position, with Sancho also clearly the kind of player needed at Old Trafford.

Don Balon claim, however, that Grealish could cost £72million, and that Villa are under no pressure to sell, as much as Solskjaer might want him.

Red Devils supporters may be concerned by Don Balon’s claim that the club’s bid to sign Sancho is not going well, with the England international one of the most exciting young talents in the world at the moment.

Grealish would be a fine alternative, though he’s a slightly different style of attacking midfielder and would still clearly not come cheap.