With just over three weeks until the 2020/21 Premier League season begins in earnest, clubs don’t have long to conclude their transfer business if they want a settled squad from the get-go.

Whilst it’s true that the window will remain open until October 5, the likelihood in this of all years, for clubs to wait until deadline day to secure their targets or get players sold is minimal.

Mikel Arteta showed his credentials as Arsenal manager in the second half of last season, and he will be looking to build on the momentum that an FA Cup final win will have created.

In Europe again next season, albeit in the Europa League rather than its big brother the Champions League, it’s imperative that the Gunners have a squad that’s able to challenge on both fronts.

Former Arsenal star, Charlie Nicholas, pulled no punches when asked who be believed was surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

“I would also contemplate and look at, people have been mentioning, somebody like Bellerin if the right money came,” he said on Sky Sports News and cited by the Daily Star.

“Now, Bellerin has been a star but since his bad injury he’s never really recovered fully.”

Whilst there’s no suggestion that Bellerin himself wants to leave, Arteta has some tough decisions to make in order to progress his project with the north Londoners.

Time will tell if the right-back survives the cull or not.