Highly rated midfielder could join his idol Karim Benzema at Real Madrid after Champions League exit

It’s always sad when an unfancied team goes far in the Champions League only to fall short, because you know that their best players will be picked off next season.

Lyon upset the odds to get past Man City and Juventus in the knockout stages but they didn’t have enough to get past Bayern, and it makes you wonder about the future of some players.

It’s also worth noting that they didn’t qualify for Europe next year and French clubs were hurt financially by ending the season early, so they probably would’ve needed to sell some players anyway.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has quoted Lyon’s Sporting Director in saying that Houssem Aouar is likely to leave the club this summer, and it appears that Real Madrid have been tracking him for a while.

That report claims that Zinedine Zidane is a massive fan and Aoaur’s idol in football is Karim Benzema, so it certainly sounds like he would happily make the move to Madrid.

He also looks like his ability to control the midfield would make him the perfect long term replacement for Toni Kroos, while he would offer more of a dynamic presence too.

As with most transfers this summer the problem is always going to be Real Madrid finding the money to make this happen, so they may need to sell some players first.