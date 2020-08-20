There’s no doubt that the future of Lionel Messi will be the big headline surrounding Barcelona this summer, and they might have to get used to life without him.

While it’s almost impossible to imagine him playing for someone else, Xavi and Iniesta both moved to new clubs before their retired, Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid when no one thought he would and if we want to look at cross-sport comparisons – Tom Brady did the unthinkable when he left the New England Patriots.

Football Espana have reported on the latest with his situation, and it looks like talks between Messi and Ronald Koeman have not gone to plan:

?? NOTÍCIA @EsportsRAC1 Leo Messi li ha comunicat a Koeman que no veu clar el seu futur al Barça. El jugador li ha assegurat que ara mateix es veu més fora que dins del club, però és conscient de les dificultats que tindrà per sortir per les seves condicions contractuals #frac1 pic.twitter.com/dHb0dP3yXw — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) August 20, 2020

It looked like Koeman was looking to have talks with Messi to settle him down and get him to commit his future to the club, but it actually looks like the opposite has happened.

They report that Messi has told Koeman that he sees his future as being more outside the club than in it, so you really have to wonder what happens next.

He’s still under contract so Barca will need to agree to let him go, while his wages will be astronomical so there can’t be many places for him to go.

The fans will be hoping that he’s still raw after the 8-2 defeat to Bayern and this settles down, but it looks like they may have to consider a future without Messi in it.