Latest transfer news on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho may make for surprise reading for Manchester United fans.

The England international has long been linked with a transfer to Man Utd, but various recent reports have suggested that Dortmund’s desire not to sell is holding things up.

Quotes picked up by the Manchester Evening News have very much suggested that Dortmund are playing hard-ball over this deal and believe they can keep Sancho.

From the player’s point of view, it sounded like personal terms had been agreed long ago, according to claims from the Transfer Window Podcast as far back as June.

In a surprise twist, it appears this may not be the case after all, with terms between United and Sancho now cited as the reason for the delays, as reported by ESPN.

The report states that United are confident of agreeing a deal with Dortmund, but it is the details of Sancho’s salary demands and potential agent fees that are now the main problem.

The 20-year-old looks an elite talent and MUFC fans will surely hope their club just pays whatever it takes to get this signing done.

It seems clear that Sancho would be well worth the big investment, with the youngster looking capable of becoming one of the top players of his generation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also urgently needs more quality in his attack next season, with Sancho a clear upgrade on the likes of Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.