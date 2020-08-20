Leeds United are reportedly still trying to seal a permanent transfer deal for Brighton defender Ben White.

The highly-rated youngster shone on loan at Elland Road last season and it’s little surprise Leeds are seemingly keen to keep him permanently.

Sky Sports claim Leeds have launched a third offer for White, thought to be in the region of £25million, though it remains to be seen if this will be enough.

It’s previously been suggested that White could cost as much as £50m, with the Sun naming that price as a long list of top clubs, including Manchester United, also pursue a deal.

The Red Devils could clearly also do well to land this immensely talented 22-year-old, who could be an ideal partner for the struggling Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.

United spent big on Maguire last summer, but his form has not been entirely convincing, perhaps largely due to poor quality defensive partners such as Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

White looks the next big thing in the Premier League and United should not allow rivals Leeds to win the race for his signature.