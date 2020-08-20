Liverpool 2020/21 Premier League fixture list in full as champions handed tricky start

See below for the Liverpool 2020/21 Premier League fixture list in full as the Reds begin their title defence with a tricky start.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions will begin the new season against newly-promoted Leeds United, followed by big clashes against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Liverpool ran away with the title last term and will no doubt need to get off to a strong start again this time if they are to retain their crown against a long list of rivals who will no doubt have improved by the time games get going again on September 12.

The Merseyside giants can also enjoy an early derby match with Everton in October, with that being a fixture both sets of fans always look out for.

It remains to be seen, of course, when supporters will be allowed back into grounds amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool will be relieved that last season was completed after a three-month suspension, and one imagines there is a chance of further delays and changes to 2020/21 as well.

For now, however, here is the Liverpool 2020/21 Premier League fixture list in full…

12/9 Liverpool v Leeds United

19/9 Chelsea v Liverpool

26/9 Liverpool v Arsenal

3/10 Aston Villa v Liverpool

17/10 Everton v Liverpool

24/10 Liverpool v Sheffield United

31/10 Liverpool v West Ham United

07/11 Manchester City v Liverpool

21/11 Liverpool v Leicester City

28/11 Brighton v Liverpool

05/12 Liverpool v Wolverhampton

12/12 Fulham v Liverpool

16/12 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

19/12 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

26/12 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

28/12 Newcastle United v Liverpool

02/01 Southampton v Liverpool

13/01 Liverpool v Burnley

16/01 Liverpool v Manchester United

27/01 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

30/01 West Ham United v Liverpool

03/02 Liverpool v Brighton

06/02 Liverpool v Manchester City

13/02 Leicester City v Liverpool

20/02 Liverpool v Everton

27/02 Sheffield United v Liverpool

06/03 Liverpool v Fulham

13/03 Wolverhampton v Liverpool

20/03 Liverpool v Chelsea

03/04 Arsenal v Liverpool

10/04 Liverpool v Aston Villa

17/04 Leeds United v Liverpool

24/04 Liverpool v Newcastle United

01/05 Manchester United v Liverpool

08/05 Liverpool v Southampton

11/05 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

15/05 Burnley v Liverpool

23/05 Liverpool v Crystal Palace