Liverpool 2020/21 Premier League fixture list in full as champions handed tricky start

See below for the Liverpool 2020/21 Premier League fixture list in full as the Reds begin their title defence with a tricky start.
Jurgen Klopp’s champions will begin the new season against newly-promoted Leeds United, followed by big clashes against Chelsea and Arsenal.
Liverpool ran away with the title last term and will no doubt need to get off to a strong start again this time if they are to retain their crown against a long list of rivals who will no doubt have improved by the time games get going again on September 12.
The Merseyside giants can also enjoy an early derby match with Everton in October, with that being a fixture both sets of fans always look out for.
It remains to be seen, of course, when supporters will be allowed back into grounds amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Liverpool will be relieved that last season was completed after a three-month suspension, and one imagines there is a chance of further delays and changes to 2020/21 as well.
For now, however, here is the Liverpool 2020/21 Premier League fixture list in full…
12/9 Liverpool v Leeds United
19/9 Chelsea v Liverpool
26/9 Liverpool v Arsenal
3/10 Aston Villa v Liverpool
17/10 Everton v Liverpool
24/10 Liverpool v Sheffield United
31/10 Liverpool v West Ham United
07/11 Manchester City v Liverpool
21/11 Liverpool v Leicester City
28/11 Brighton v Liverpool
05/12 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
12/12 Fulham v Liverpool
16/12 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
19/12 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
26/12 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
28/12 Newcastle United v Liverpool
02/01 Southampton v Liverpool
13/01 Liverpool v Burnley
16/01 Liverpool v Manchester United
27/01 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
30/01 West Ham United v Liverpool
03/02 Liverpool v Brighton
06/02 Liverpool v Manchester City
13/02 Leicester City v Liverpool
20/02 Liverpool v Everton
27/02 Sheffield United v Liverpool
06/03 Liverpool v Fulham
13/03 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
20/03 Liverpool v Chelsea
03/04 Arsenal v Liverpool
10/04 Liverpool v Aston Villa
17/04 Leeds United v Liverpool
24/04 Liverpool v Newcastle United
01/05 Manchester United v Liverpool
08/05 Liverpool v Southampton
11/05 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
15/05 Burnley v Liverpool
23/05 Liverpool v Crystal Palace