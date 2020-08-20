Liverpool may have been given a transfer boost with the news that Wolves are ready to sell Adama Traore for the right price.

The rapid Spanish winger enjoyed a superb 2019/20 season at Molineux, though he is somewhat surprisingly still not a guaranteed starter for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

This could lead to a departure this summer as it seems Wolves would be open to letting Traore go if they were to receive an offer in the region of £70million, according to the Daily Mail.

It will be interesting to see if clubs see that as good value, but the Daily Mirror have previously linked the 24-year-old as a top target for Liverpool.

The Reds could perhaps do with adding some depth to their attack, as Jurgen Klopp arguably doesn’t have enough quality backup behind his first choice front three.

Traore looks like he could be a fine fit for Liverpool’s style of play, with Klopp previously also hinting he’s a big admirer of the player.

The Mail quote the German tactician speaking about Traore last season, when he said: “He is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good.”

LFC fans will now hope that £70m price tag doesn’t put their club off, as this sounds like a real opportunity to bring in a top talent for what may end up looking like a very reasonable price if he continues to improve.

“That will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp” – Surprise plan revealed by the Liverpool manager! Click here to find out more.