Liverpool star a priority transfer target for new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly a transfer target for new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman.

The Dutch tactician has just been appointed as Quique Setien’s replacement at the Nou Camp, and it seems he could have his eye on a player he knows well from his previous job with the Netherlands national team.

According to AD, Wijnaldum is seen as a priority target and a realistic one for Barcelona as well, with the 29-year-old now in the final year of his contract at Anfield.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool could consider letting Wijnaldum go in this situation, as otherwise they run the risk of losing him on a free in a year’s time.

Still, Wijnaldum has been an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the Netherlands international playing a key role for the club in their Premier League title victory this term and their Champions League final win last year.

Reds fans won’t want to see a fan-favourite leave, though they have been linked with a fine potential replacement in the form of Thiago Alcantara by the Guardian.

In a way, allowing Wijnaldum to leave in order to bring in Alcantara could be ideal for LFC, as it would give them something a bit different in the middle of the park, with Wijnaldum stylistically similar to the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Barcelona fans may want their club to aim higher, however, as Wijnaldum would clearly not be the most long-term purchase, even if he has been superb for Liverpool in recent times.