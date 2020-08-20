Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell both Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic this summer for around £40million in total.

As recently reported, CaughtOffside understands that Wilson has admirers in England and Europe, with an exit looking likely this summer, perhaps on an initial loan with a view to a permanent departure.

The latest from the Daily Mirror is that Liverpool want £20m each for Wilson and Grujic as they look to raise transfer funds.

The Premier League champions have already signed Kostas Tsimikas so far in this window, and further additions could be on the cards if recent transfer rumours are to be believed.

Thiago Alcantara has been linked with Liverpool by the Guardian, though affording his asking price could be tricky as things stand, with an extra £40m to spend likely to be useful.

The Bayern Munich midfielder could be a quality addition at Anfield, so getting rid of players like Wilson and Grujic makes sense as they perhaps seem unlikely to make an impact in Jurgen Klopp’s side now.

LFC have also been linked with an interest in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr by the Evening Standard.