Man United outcast may get his move as Benfica and a former club show an interest

Fringe players will be able to tell if they have a future at a club based on their transfer targets, and it’s clear that players like Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard won’t have a substantial part to play next season.

It feels like United have been linked with every forward player who’s remotely available, so it won’t be a surprise if either move on this summer.

ESPN have reported on the latest with the Brazilian midfielder, and it sounds like he could be on his way.

It’s suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate for him to stay but the player wants to leave, and Benfica and Valencia are now showing an interest.

READ MORE: Transfer boost for Man United as Sporting Director confirms striker will leave after Champions League exit

Pereira impressed during a loan spell at Valencia a couple of years ago so a return to Spain might be appealing, while Benfica tend to dominate so he would see plenty of the ball if he moved to Portugal too.

He’s a nice player to watch with his ability to score some lovely goals, but he looks like someone who would benefit by having a team built round him rather than simply being another player in a system at a bigger club.

The report also says that United will need to sell some fringe players to raise funds to make some bigger moves, so it looks like Pereira could be moved on.