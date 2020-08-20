The latest transfer rumours involving Manchester United are here, with the usual big names being linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Although the Man Utd 2020/21 Premier League fixtures came out today, it’s still transfer season, so potential ins and outs at the club will still be in focus.

First up, the Jadon Sancho transfer saga goes on and the latest reports suggest a deal could be off, with United looking at alternatives.

Among those is Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, who is a £72million target for the Red Devils in that all-important attacking midfield area.

The 24-year-old shone in the Premier League last season and it would be exciting to see what he could do at a bigger club, with United a destination that would make sense for both parties.

Elsewhere, there’s slightly more encouraging news for United in their pursuit of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

The Brazil international has been linked with MUFC before and reports in Italy now claim he can leave for just £36m this summer.

United should surely pounce for that kind of cheap price tag, with Sandro likely to be an upgrade on the unconvincing and inconsistent Luke Shaw.

Finally, there’s also been an update on Chris Smalling’s future following his loan spell at Roma in the season just gone.

The 30-year-old is now a permanent target for the Serie A giants, even though he’d returned to Manchester at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Now, however, it looks like progress is being made on a potential second loan that would have an obligatory purchase option.