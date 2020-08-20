Manchester United Premier League fixtures for 2020/21 in full

Manchester United’s 2020/21 Premier League fixtures are here, with the full list below…

12/09/2020 15:00 Burnley (A)

19/09/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace (H)

26/09/2020 15:00 Brighton (A)

03/10/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (H)

17/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United (A)

24/10/2020 15:00 Chelsea (H)

31/10/2020 15:00 Arsenal (H)

07/11/2020 15:00 Everton (A)

21/11/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion (H)

28/11/2020 15:00 Southampton (A)

05/12/2020 15:00 West Ham United (A)

12/12/2020 15:00 Manchester City (H)

15/12/2020 19:45 Sheffield United (A)

19/12/2020 15:00 Leeds United (A)

26/12/2020 15:00 Leicester City (A)

28/12/2020 15:00 Wolves (H)

02/01/2021 15:00 Aston Villa (H)

12/01/2021 19:45 Fulham (A)

16/01/2021 15:00 Liverpool (A)

26/01/2021 20:00 Sheffield United (H)

30/01/2021 15:00 Arsenal (A)

02/02/2021 20:00 Southampton (H)

06/02/2021 15:00 Everton (H)

13/02/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion (A)

20/02/2021 15:00 Newcastle United (H)

27/02/2021 15:00 Chelsea (A)

06/03/2021 15:00 Manchester City (A)

13/03/2021 15:00 West Ham United (H)

20/03/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace (A)

03/04/2021 15:00 Brighton (H)

10/04/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (A)

17/04/2021 15:00 Burnley (H)

24/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United (A)

01/05/2021 15:00 Liverpool (H)

08/05/2021 15:00 Aston Villa (A)

11/05/2021 20:00 Leicester City (H)

15/05/2021 15:00 Fulham (H)

23/05/2021 16:00 Wolves (A)