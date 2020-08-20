Manchester United Premier League fixtures for 2020/21 in full

Manchester United’s 2020/21 Premier League fixtures are here, with the full list below…
12/09/2020 15:00 Burnley (A)
19/09/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace (H)
26/09/2020 15:00 Brighton (A)
03/10/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (H)
17/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United (A)
24/10/2020 15:00 Chelsea (H)
31/10/2020 15:00 Arsenal (H)
07/11/2020 15:00 Everton (A)
21/11/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion (H)
28/11/2020 15:00 Southampton (A)
05/12/2020 15:00 West Ham United (A)
12/12/2020 15:00 Manchester City (H)
15/12/2020 19:45 Sheffield United (A)
19/12/2020 15:00 Leeds United (A)
26/12/2020 15:00 Leicester City (A)
28/12/2020 15:00 Wolves (H)
02/01/2021 15:00 Aston Villa (H)
12/01/2021 19:45 Fulham (A)
16/01/2021 15:00 Liverpool (A)
26/01/2021 20:00 Sheffield United (H)
30/01/2021 15:00 Arsenal (A)
02/02/2021 20:00 Southampton (H)
06/02/2021 15:00 Everton (H)
13/02/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion (A)
20/02/2021 15:00 Newcastle United (H)
27/02/2021 15:00 Chelsea (A)
06/03/2021 15:00 Manchester City (A)
13/03/2021 15:00 West Ham United (H)
20/03/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace (A)
03/04/2021 15:00 Brighton (H)
10/04/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (A)
17/04/2021 15:00 Burnley (H)
24/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United (A)
01/05/2021 15:00 Liverpool (H)
08/05/2021 15:00 Aston Villa (A)
11/05/2021 20:00 Leicester City (H)
15/05/2021 15:00 Fulham (H)
23/05/2021 16:00 Wolves (A)