It wasn’t too long ago when Mauricio Pochettino was being lauded as one of the brightest managers the Premier League had seen in many a year.

Bringing through youngsters and developing them at Tottenham whilst working with a reported shoestring budget for outside transfers rightly earned the Argentinian numerous plaudits.

More so when he managed to steer them into their maiden Champions League final in 2019.

However, their 2-0 loss to Liverpool in Madrid began the downward spiral which still sees Pochettino struggling to find work.

After being relieved of his duties at White Hart Lane, the expectation would surely have been that he would’ve walked into the next big coaching job that became available – and not necessarily in the Premier League.

And yet, Juventus and Barcelona have both sacked their managers in the recent past but brief links aside, Pochettino wasn’t able to secure either position.

The Daily Mail note his demands of £8m a season, with a suggestion that this may have ruled out the bianconeri.

Barcelona for their part have appointed Ronald Koeman, with Pochettino’s assertion back in 2017 that he could never work for the club, per The Guardian, because of his ties to Espanyol coming back to haunt him.

There doesn’t appear to be any work available at Europe’s biggest clubs at present, so it would appear that the Argentinian needs to reduce his salary demands, and perhaps his expectations if he wants to get back into football sooner rather than later.