Now that Ronald Koeman has been installed as Barcelona’s new manager, one of his first tasks will be to assess the relative merits and demerits of the players in his squad.

If his words during his press conference, cited by the official Barcelona website, are taken in context, then it would appear that the players in the squad who are over 30 years of age might find their options limited from next season.

“From today we will get to work and if decisions have to be made, we will make them,” he said per FCBarcelona.com.

“I think it is the moment to give opportunities to the young players who deserve it. We are not afraid, if they can prove they are up for it.”

The question is who of the elder statesman should be making way for younger talent?

Luis Suarez

The Uruguayan still knows where the goal is as he proved throughout 2019/20, however, he’s lost more than a yard of pace and often only appears to have got in the team on occasions because Lionel Messi enjoys his working relationship.

Verdict: Sell

Jordi Alba

His connection with Messi can’t be understated, because when Alba is in the mood Barca are dangerous. It’s notable that most of the Catalans chances come as a result of the play in the left channel. With no young players at his level at the moment, it’s a no-brainer.

Verdict: Keep

Gerard Pique

Has been Barca’s best defender for years, taking over the role from Carles Puyol with ease. Like his contemporaries, his pace has all but gone, but his intelligence, positional awareness and aerial presence still make him a worthwhile candidate in central defence for another 12 months.

Verdict: Keep

Ivan Rakitic

Has had a raw deal from the supporters for some while now, despite being an able and capable performer. Still far from a liability, he is probably past his sell by date for this club.

Verdict: Sell

Arturo Vidal

Was brought in to provide energy, strength and power from the midfield, and he’s done exactly what he said on the tin. Could be relied upon for much the same role next season, but isn’t the type of player that Koeman would want in his midfield.

Verdict: Sell

Sergio Busquets

Has been a victim of his own success. The unsung hero for many years, his mistakes and misplaced passes during last season have been very noticeable indeed. Was never the quickest player in any event, so doesn’t even have pace to get him out of trouble. Frenkie de Jong needs to be played in his rightful position, meaning Busi will have to accept a subs role at best.

Verdict: Keep (as back-up only)

Lionel Messi

Not even a discussion to be had here.

Verdict: Keep

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea 2020/21 Premier League fixture list in full Liverpool 2020/21 Premier League fixture list in full as champions handed tricky start Manchester United Premier League fixtures for 2020/21 in full

Clearly, Koeman has his work cut out, and Barcelona’s success in 2020/21 could be dependant on how he manages this element of his new role.