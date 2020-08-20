“Please make this happen”: These fans urge Man United to beat Arsenal to Gabriel Magalhaes signing

It’s still baffling that transfer stories can go on for so long only for everything to change at the last minute, but it also makes the transfer market much more exciting.

In the past few days it looked like Arsenal had won the race to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, but things have changes tonight after reports suggested that Man United have made a late move:

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been in touch with Gabriel's representatives today. Lille centre back available for £22m. Arsenal favourites to sign him. Napoli trying to convince him to join them with last minute offer — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 20, 2020

Arsenal fans should feel confident considering they are still being described as the favourites to sign him, but this news will be worrying and it’s possible that he’ll change his mind.

It also means that Gabriel’s performances will be under more scrutiny next season as the fans of the club who missed out on him will hope they won’t regret it, so it could get interesting.

There’s been a lot of talk on Twitter tonight about the situation, and it does look like a lot of fans are hoping that Man United can make this happen:

Plz make this happen my dad is gonna get so mad cuz he is an arsenal fan but i am not — yt iOwN Koko (@Kaloyan25320307) August 20, 2020

We definitely need something new in defense. I hope this isn’t just a rushed buy last minute as we realised Sancho was not coming in, and it was better PR for something to at least happen. #mufc #Gabriel #transfers — The Perseverer (@The_Perseverer) August 20, 2020

Pleas let this happend arsenal fans will be fuming ?? — markus (@markus39256846) August 20, 2020

Woodward masterclass incoming — Idris (@Idris00205087) August 20, 2020

Don’t get my hopes up? — Riley Essex (@RAE2_Ww) August 20, 2020

And there we go , my hopes are up ? — Orb Orbea (@OrbOrbea) August 20, 2020

Hopefully we should find out very soon where the player decides to go, but the fallout could also be fascinating.