Armchair supporters have been spoiled over the last couple of months with virtually every Premier League game being shown via one broadcaster or another.

That was at least of some comfort for those who were unable to attend the stadiums of their favourite clubs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the pandemic appears to have eased to some extent, it will still be some while before supporters will be allowed back in stadiums.

To that end, the Daily Mail report that the Premier League will show an extra 20 games next season.

Sky Sports will be handed the majority of extra matches, with BT Sport and Amazon Prime also being given a slice of the pie.

The idea behind the concession is so that fans will be compensated for not being able to attend matches until October at the earliest according to the Daily Mail.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham 2020/21 Premier League fixtures revealed Video: Tierney and his Tesco bag make an appearance in superb Arsenal away kit drop Chelsea 2020/21 Premier League fixture list in full

The outlet also noted that a number of clubs had wanted to stream non-televised matches on their websites using the iFollow service, but this was knocked back by Sky, BT and Amazon.

Though this is a victory of sorts for supporters, nothing beats watching the action live, and we can only hope that things are back to normal in that sense sooner rather than later.