Serie A side hope to make a second signing from Chelsea this summer as they target forward

Sometimes it’s easy to get drawn into seeing a player as a future prospect who’s going to break through at any moment, but it’s amazing how quickly time can pass and suddenly their career is reaching it’s peak.

Michy Bathuayi has never truly managed to break into the Chelsea first team, but he also turns 27 later in the year so it’s vitally important that he gets a move and actually starts to settle down somewhere.

He’ll probably struggle to displace Romelu Lukaku in the Belgium team either, but a solid season will also help him secure a place in their squad for EURO 2021 too.

A report from Football Italia has claimed that Atalanta are lining him up as a potential replacement for Duvan Zapata, while he only has one year left on his Chelsea deal so it seems like a good time to sell him.

He’ll also notice that Mario Pasalic has made his loan move to the Italian side permanent after a successful season, and Atalanta are a team who score an incredible amount of goals, so Batshuayi should get the chance to catch the eye too.

It’s suggested that it would probably be a loan with an obligation to buy at the end so Chelsea wouldn’t see the money straight away, but it does seem like the right time for him to move on.